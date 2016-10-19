Ranger finds 10kg mushroom – and eats it

The district’s rangers who patrol our great outdoors have come across some weird and wonderful sights in their working days, but their latest one was a massive find.

Outdoor access ranger Fiona Wishart stumbled upon a giant puffball mushroom weighing in at an incredible 10.6 kilogrammes as she did her rounds this week.

The exceptionally large mushroom had a short lifespan though as Fiona and 15 hungry colleagues in her office have already eaten it.

Fiona said: “It was an exceptionally large specimen. We found it on Monday and it weighed in at 10.6kg with a circumference of 1.5 metres.

“It was shared out amongst 15 people in our office who ate it dipped in bread and fried that night. It is the biggest mushroom I have ever found.”

Falkirk Council’s Ranger Service aims to protect and promote the local environment. One of its main functions is promoting the Scottish Outdoor Access Code which encourages the public to behave responsibly whilst exercising their rights of access to the countryside.

The team provides environmental education to anyone with an interest in the great outdoors in the form of events, guided walks, talks, information and hands on practical activities.

For more information visit www.falkirk.gov.uk, e-mail rangers@falkirk.gov.uk or call (01324) 504950.