Rallying round for Flo

A Falkirk couple are appealing for help to send their best friends’ toddler daughter for lifesaving surgery.

Florence Jackson is only two and suffers from neuroblastoma and has spent much of her young life in hospital.

Her parents, Rod and Carolyn, were recently told there was nothing more UK doctors could do for her and that they should take her home.

But they want to take her to the United States where a leading surgeon can perform an operation to remove the tumour. However, they need to raise £250,000.

Scott and Jude Brown have been friends with the family, who live in Kent, for many years – Rod was the best man at their wedding and Florenece’s big sister Charlotte was the flowergirl.

The couple are organising a fundraising games night in Camelon Labour Club on Friday, February 17 from 7.30pm.

As well as a pub quiz – entry £5 – there will be other activities including a raffle to raise as much as possible for the fund.

Jude said: “We need £250,000 within in a matter of weeks or she will die. Her situation is extremely critical and rare and all of our family and friends in Falkirk and around Scotland have truly engaged in raising as much as possible.

“We’re also asking of donations of food, raffle prizes and if anyone would give us a disco so that all money raised can go to Flo’s fund.”

To donate or get tickets for the event email flosfight@gmail.com. For more details of the toddler’s story visit www.justgiving.co,/crowdfunding/flosfight.