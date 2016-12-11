Rallying call to the Clans

The Scottish Chiefs are sending out a rallying call to kilted clansmen to join them at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in August 2017.

The theme of The Tattoo next year will be Splash of Tartan, where the performances will have a strong clan content in addition to its traditional military aspects.

The organisers have invited the Chiefs to lead their retinue onto the esplanade at the start of the performance where they will take the ceremonial dram with the Pipe Major.

The Tattoo have generously reserved tickets for the clans to buy for each performance to ensure that as many tartan clad clansmen attend as possible.

Jamie Macnab of Macnab is co-ordinating the involvement of over fifty of Scotland’s Clans and Families. He has more Chiefs committed than mustered for Bonnie Prince Charlie and expects more to join in once news gets further afield.

Commenting Jamie Macnab, said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for clansmen not just to watch The Tattoo, but to be part of it. It has already generated considerable interest from Clan and Family Societies both in Scotland and abroad. We hope it will also attract those who aren’t members of a clan or family association to put on their kilts and to join in on their own clan’s night.”

Anyone who has a kilt and is interested in participating should email info@clanchiefs.org.uk or go to the website www.clanchiefs.org.uk to find out how to contact their own clan.