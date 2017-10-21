Search

Raising a Bairns glass to Strathcarron

04-10-2017. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK Falkirk Stadium. Launch of Falkirk 1957 limited edition decanter and paper weight. Some cash going to Strathcarron Hospice from sales. Alastair Brookes, Business developement Director Citrus Office Soloutions and Claire MacDonald, Business Development Fundraiser Strathcarron Hospice.
Two exclusive glassware collectables could just be the perfect Christmas present for some staunch Bairns fan - while giving Strathcarron Hospice a useful donation.

Strathcarron’s corporate partner Falkirk Football Club has teamed up with Citrus Office Solution to launch a Caithness glass crystal decanter and paperweight to commemorate the club’s historic Scottish Cup triumph.

For every decanter sold the hospice receives £20, and £5 from the sale of every paperweight will also go to Strathcarron funds.

Citrus managing director Gordon Profit said: “We are delighted to be partnering with both the club and Strathcarron to bring the supporters an opportunity to buy a quality gift to commemorate a great event in the clubs history.”

The decanter is priced £149.95, and the paperweight is £49.96, and both can be ordered by phone on 01282 602 099.