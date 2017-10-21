Raising a Bairns glass to Strathcarron

Two exclusive glassware collectables could just be the perfect Christmas present for some staunch Bairns fan - while giving Strathcarron Hospice a useful donation.

Strathcarron’s corporate partner Falkirk Football Club has teamed up with Citrus Office Solution to launch a Caithness glass crystal decanter and paperweight to commemorate the club’s historic Scottish Cup triumph.

For every decanter sold the hospice receives £20, and £5 from the sale of every paperweight will also go to Strathcarron funds.

Citrus managing director Gordon Profit said: “We are delighted to be partnering with both the club and Strathcarron to bring the supporters an opportunity to buy a quality gift to commemorate a great event in the clubs history.”

The decanter is priced £149.95, and the paperweight is £49.96, and both can be ordered by phone on 01282 602 099.