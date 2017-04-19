Raise a glass to Festival event

An evening of music and poetry featuring cult heroes from Edinburgh and closer to home will grace Falkirk’s Wine Library next month.

Organised by local literary outfit Untitled, the Louder Than Bairns event will take place in the Princes Street venue on May 18 as part of the Tryst Festival and includes sweet sounds from folk musician Withered Hand, aka Dan Wilson, Adam Stafford and Sweethearts of the Prison Rodeo.

There will also be some wonderful wordplay from journalist and writer Kirstin Innes and talented young poets John Kennedy and Carolyn Paterson.

Untitled editor Craig Allan said: “Louder Than Bairns continues our tradition of giving local writers an opportunity to share the stage with some of the country’s most established writers and performers. Falkirk’s literary scene is alive and well.”

Louder Than Bairns begins at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the Wine Library.