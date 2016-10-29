Rabbie’s to bring visitors to sights

An award-winning Scottish company has announced a new half-day tour that will bring visitors to two of the area’s biggest attractions.

The new Rabbie’s Tour, taking in the world famous Kelpie sculptures as well as the unique engineering brilliance of the Falkirk Wheel, will start in early November.

It will run all year round, on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The company, which runs small group tours all over Scotland and encourages people to “get off the bus as much as possible”, says the tour will bring business to the area.

Visitors will leave from Glasgow and the tourists will be in the company of a knowledgeable guide.

Adult prices vary between £22- £26 and concession prices between £21 and £23.

Lunch and refreshments, as well as entrance fees are not included.

More information about this tour and the others the group operates can be found on the website at www.rabbies.com.