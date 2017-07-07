Queen Andrea has a Fair Day to remember

Andrea Robertson (12) was crowned Bo’ness Fair Day queen at Glebe Park in front of hundreds of onlookers last Friday.

The Bo’ness Public School pupil’s crowning moment came just a few minutes after 11am when Fair Day veteran and depute provost Ann Ritchie placed the crown on her head.

Champion Lauchlan Muir, who won the Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser Award last year, vowed to defend his new queen and the 109th queen in the history of the event.

The presentees from all schools wrapped things up by performing a number of impressive dance routines with a few well known songs thrown in.

Andrea said: “It was amazing it was one of the best days of my life .”

By 10am hundreds had crammed into Glebe Park as the excitement began to build.

The whole spectacle was being beamed around the world on Facebook. Expats in USA, Croatia, Lanzarote, Hong Kong, Australia and more tuned into the proceedings.

And for those that were fortunate to be there a new giant screen made sure no one missed a moment of the action.

The schools were piped in one by one starting off with next year’s hosts St Mary’s and ending with the Bo’ness Public School.

The atmosphere was raucous and there was real energy and enthusiasm amongst the youngsters even despite the ominous grey-looking clouds above.

Nevertheless the rain held off and the ceremony began and one by one each cast of the retinue took a moment in the spotlight and their place on the stage.

First it was Sky Nicholls who was Queen of the Fairies in her beautiful lilac dress leading the rest of the fairies.

Then Queen of the Flower Girls Chloe Kilgallon approached the stage in a lovely teal-coloured dress and took her seat.

More and more of the cast continued to flood on stage including last year’s queen Maddison Chapman who handed over the reins to Andrea.

Chief Lady in Waiting Reese McBlain ensured the queen was ready for her big moment.

Queen Andrea walked on stage with her two page boys Zac Irvine and Gray Oliver before taking her place on the throne.

Andrea’s mum Audrie Robertson said: “It was amazing everything went so well. Her dad and I had a bit of a moment on the balcony when we saw her walking on to the stage it was fantastic. We were so proud.”

Andrea said: “I waved to my mum and dad. I was surprised to see my mum up there because she is scared of heights!”

The special guests from Norway must have been thoroughly impressed with the whole spectacle before they too took a bow in front of the queen, along with the cadets, Bo’ness Academy junior dux’s James Todd and Caitlin Wright and the Lord Lieutenant’s Air Cadet Aimee Broadfoot.

The queen’s presentees danced for her and the hours of practice, hard work and dedication certainly paid off before everyone made their way from the park and on to the procession to continue the celebrations.

Audrie said: “I would just like to thank all our family and friends for their help and for making the day so special for Andrea.”

Scott McBride, the chairman of the Bo’ness Fair, said: “The feedback from everyone in Bo’ness has been really positive. The crowning ceremony at Glebe Park was absolutely fantastic and so was the procession it was a great day.”