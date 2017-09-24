Puppy found wandering on Stenhousemuir bridge

This friendly wee soul is spending some time with officers at Falkirk Police Office, after she was found on the swing bridge in Stenhousemuir last night.

She isn’t chipped, and wasn’t wearing a collar, so police have taken to social media in a bid to trace the owner.

A spokesman said: “She has a crooked right paw so walks with a limp but doesnt appear in any pain.

“If anyone knows the owner please contact 101 and quote reference PS20170923-3195.”