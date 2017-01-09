Pupils show a lot of bottle for good cause

Youngsters at a Grangemouth primary school took it upon themselves to clean up their environment and raise some cash for a good cause at the same time.

Primary six pupils at Sacred Heart led by example for the other classes to follow, collecting a mass of discarded plastic bottles in and around the school last term, bagging them up and then handing them over to Falkirk Council’s recycling team, who presented them with a cheque for their efforts.

Teacher Jane Barrett said: “The pupils collected so many bottles they actually earned quite a bit of money by recycling them. When thinking how they wanted to spend the money they had raised they all agreed they wanted it to go to a local family who needed some help at Christmas.”

Spending their cash on a hamper of goodies, the children presented the gift to the council’s social work team who ensured it went to a family who needed it most over the festive season.