Pupils’ loved their strictly Victorian day

Pupils at Falkirk’s oldest primary school took a fun – sometimes shocking – look into the past and experienced strict Victorian education.

Marking its 140th birthday on Tuesday, Slamannan Primary School took its current crop of youngsters back in time to the school’s very first day in 1876.

Things were as realistic as possible from costumes right down to threats of getting the cane.

Head teacher Sharon Wilson said: “It was a very successful day and the children absolutely loved it. Our classrooms were stripped right back to how they were in the Victorian era.

“Thanks to Isobel and Jennifer from Callendar House we were able to teach an actual lesson from Victorian times. Active Schools also showed the children Victorian playground games. I think the children were surprised how strict the classes were back then and I became strict Mrs Wilson.

“We thought they would laugh at us, but they got into the spirit of it and worked hard.”

The school also created a Victorian tea room, which can be used for the rest of the year.

Classes will now go away and research school life during a particular era, ranging from Victorian times right up to the present. At the end of the project the research will help create for a mini museum.