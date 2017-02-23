Pupils get on ther bikes to launch Wee Jaunt

Children from Beancross Primary showed their pedal power to launch the latest addition to Scotland’s biggest cycling event.

The school pupils were at the Kelpies on Tuesday with footballers Peter Grant and Joe McKee to promote the Wee Jaunt Falkirk, which this year will take place on Sunday, May 7.

The event is a seven and a half mile route around the Kelpies, the Helix Park and Falkirk Stadium for riders of all ages and abilities as part of the Pedal for Scotland charity cycle ride – a 45-mile route from Glasgow to Edinburgh, which also passes through the district.

Ian Scott, chairman of Falkirk Community Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Pedal for Scotland to the Helix for one of their Wee Jaunts.

“A key focus of the park’s design was to further develop a network of cycling paths in the area so this event couldn’t be more perfect.

“We are also pleased to support the charitable aims of the STV Children’s Appeal and we look forward to seeing families from across Falkirk coming together to cycle and raise money for this worthy cause.”

Keith Irving, Cycling Scotland chief executive, said: “The Wee Jaunt Falkirk is the newest of our family friendly rides and promises to be a fun-filled day. A fantastic traffic-free route means participants can relax and soak up the atmosphere of the day.”

Registration for the event is open at www.pedalforscotland.org. Adult cost is £8, concessions and child places at £5. Under-5s go free when using a tag-a-long, trailer or bike seat.