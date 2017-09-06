Pudsey Bear weighs in with £42,000

BBC Children in Need has awarded a total of £42,637 in new funding to three groups working with disadvantaged children and young people in Falkirk.

Lucky recipients of grants include Falkirk and District Association for Mental Health (FDAMH), which was awarded £30,000 to allow it to provide one to one sessions with a trained counsellor for 50 young people aged between 14 and 18 who are struggling with their mental health.

At the sessions, young people are encouraged to share their experiences, explore difficult issues, and open up about any concerns they might have in a confidential, safe and non-judgemental environment.

Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Carers Centre received £9837 to continue its individually tailored support service for young carers and the one-year grant will help fund a young adult carers worker to facilitate one to one and group sessions.

An additional £2800 in funding was awarded to Grangemouth High School, which will use the one year grant to support a programme of trips and outdoor activities for young people who are on the autism spectrum or have other learning difficulties. The programme will build confidence of those transitioning from school into college or employment.