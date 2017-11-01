Public meeting on road closure group

A meeting has been arranged for tonight (Thursday) to formally constitute an opposition group objecting to plans to close off a road at the Ineos plant in Grangemouth.

The company want to shut off Bo’ness Road to the public for safety reasons, but communities in both Grangemouth and Bo’ness have campaigned against the proposal through the Bo’ness Road Action Group (BRAG) group.

Ineos initially applied to the council in January for planning permission to shut a section of A904 Bo’ness Road and erect gatehouses, but due to non-determination within the allotted time period, the firm submitted an appeal to Scottish ministers at the end of July.

At a special meeting on September 15, all members of the council – across all parties – also agreed to oppose the plan to close the road and the matter is now with Scottish Ministers to make a ruling.

Councillor Joan Coombes said a motion has been raised in Holyrood by MSP Mark Griffin to support residents and has so far been signed by six MSPs, while BRAG is hoping for a debate in Parliament on the issue.

The public meeting is being held in the Abbotsinch restaurant in Bo’ness Road tonight at 7pm.