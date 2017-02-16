Public meeting for Bo’ness Road closure plan

Falkirk Council is holding a public meeting to discuss the proposal to permanently close off a road at the Ineos petrochemical site.

The energy giant has submitted an application to the local authority to shut part of the A904 Bo’ness Road, which runs through the heart of the plant and is the main route into Bo’ness.

The application has caused concern among residents in both Grangemouth and Bo’ness who are objecting to the proposal.

Bo’ness community councillor Madelene Hunt said: “Closing this road would mean shutting off our community, but it doesn’t seem like this matters except those of us who live here.

“We have met with planners from the council to discuss the issue and will be making our feelings known at every opportunity.”

The proposal is classed as a National Development and if granted permission, the road would be closed from the Inchyra roundabout and the River Avon road bridge. Closure cannot be completed unless planning permission has been granted.

National Development status for the proposed development means that the local authority must hold a pre-determination hearing before it can decide to grant or refuse planning permission.

This allows INEOS Chemicals Grangemouth Ltd and those who make representations to be heard by councillors before a decision is taken.

The council say it will be held sometime in March, but has yet to confirm a date or venue.