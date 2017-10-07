Public asked to help search for missing man Brian

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information about missing man Brian McGowan (42), last seen in Plean’s Gillespie Terrace a fortnight ago.

They have also asked local residents to check sheds and back gardens for any sign he may have been sleeping rough.

Brian has failed to return home or contact anyone since 4.30pm on the day he went missing, although police say there was a “probable” sighting of him in or around Gallamuir Drive at 1.30am on Friday, September 22.

Police searches of the area have otherwise so far drawn a blank, and officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Brian is 5ft 10ins, slim, has short dark hair and speaks with a Stirling accent.

He has blue eyes and tattoos on his fingers.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black G-Star jacket, grey Armani jumper, grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms with black stripes on the sides and black and grey Adidas Y3 trainers.

Inspector Donna Bryans of Stirling Police Station said: “Brian has now been missing for two weeks and it is vital that we find him.

“I would like to thank the local community who have come out to search for Brian and helped with our investigations so far.

“I would ask residents and visitors to Plean, as well as visitors to Plean Country Park, to be vigilant and report any sighting of anyone seen matching Brian’s description.

“Similarly, I would ask local residents to check their gardens and outhouses, as this may lead us to discovering Brian’s whereabouts.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2186 of September 22.