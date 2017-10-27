Pub of the Year: Who will be number one?

We’ve got our top finalists for the Pub Of The Year 2017 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on this page back to us on, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, November 24, 2017. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

TOP TEN FINALISTS

01 Bridge Inn, 8 High Street, Bonnybridge

02 Commercial Hotel, 3 Stirling Road, Larbert

03 Free Bird, 42-44 Vicar Street, Fallkirk

04 The Black Bull, Main Street, Polmont

05 The Bluebell Inn, 83 Main Street, Bainsford

06 The Ellwyn, 95 Newlands Road, Grangemouth

07 The Red Hoose, 1 Lairox Terrace, Denny

08 The Wellington, 6 Manor Street, Falkirk

09 The Wine Library, 1 Princes Street, Falkirk

10 Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk