Provost’s praise for volunteers

Volunteers on Scottish Waterways Trust’s Green Action skills programme met with Falkirk Council’s Provost Pat Reid to celebrate their achievements.
Green Action, made possible with funding from Forestry Commission Scotland and Bank of Scotland Foundation, helps 16-25 year olds in the Falkirk area who face significant barriers to employment. The group celebrated as it came to the end of the 12-week programme which helps them to learn conservation and heritage skills. Volunteers improve bio-diversity through tree-planting, vegetation management and creating wildlife habitats. As well as learning tasks like forestry and conservation skills, participants can earn CV boosting awards. The group has earned certificates including the Employability in the Outdoors Award, John Muir Award, Saltire Award and Emergency First Aid certificate. Chloe Stewart, Green Action (18), one of the volunteers, said: “I joined because I wanted to meet new people, gain certificates and I thought the social aspect would help with my mental health. I’m hoping to apply for college and do childcare then move into social services.”