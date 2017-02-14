Provost officially opens new social enterprise

A new Falkirk store in the town centre which recycles baby goods for affordable sales has been officially opened by the Provost.

Baby Steps opened just before Christmas and is a social enterprise that offers affordable goods for newborns and the firm is also providing inclusive employment for adults with disabilities.

The shop in Kirk Wynd is stocking high quality, reasonably priced range from baths to buggies, cots to changing units and everything in between.

Baby Steps’ Claire Davis said: “Baby Steps is part of the Watch US Grow charity, which offers training opportunities for people with disabilities in its garden in Palacerigg Country Park in Cumbernauld. We also have sister social enterprise Nursery Needs in Kilsyth.

“At the same time we help local families by providing low cost high quality children’s nursery equipment.”

There’s also an opportunity for people to be philanthropic and donate unwanted goods that will find a good home elsewhere.