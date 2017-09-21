Provost criticises top cop after no-show

Councillors planned to debate a report on local policing – but it had to be cancelled when no-one from Police Scotland turned up.

It was scheduled to be discussed when Falkirk Council met yesterday (Wednesday).

The district’s senior cop, Chief Superintendent Damian Armstrong, had been expected to be there to answer questions and explain the proposed way forward in detail.

Provost Tom Coleman criticised his surprise no-show and said the council now had no option but to re-schedule the item for a later date.

The provost claimed: “It is a discourtesy to this council there are no police representatives here today to be part of the discussion with elected members.”

Chief executive Mary Pitcaithly said unforeseen events were to blame for the situation.

She insisted: “The chief superintendant had intended to be here.

“When circumstances meant his diary could not be changed given the notice he was given, he had intended to send a senior officer in his place. No disrespect was intended whatsoever.”

During a debate later on plans to make the district safer with the support of the police, Councillor Alan Nimmo, in an obvious reference to what had happened earlier, claimed police officers are rarely seen on local streets.