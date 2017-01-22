Primary school parents voice crossing safety fears

Parents have voiced concerns over the lack of a crossing guard near their children’s primary school following a near miss.

Central Avenue in Grangemouth has not had a lollipop person in place for over a year now, but locals claim the traffic situation on the road certainly warrants one being re-instated to protect the safety of Beancross Primary School pupils.

One parent called the road “an accident waiting to happen” after he recently witnessed a child almost knocked down.

Falkirk Council stated the School Crossing Patrol (SCP) point on Central Avenue was discontinued from December 22, 2015 after the crossing guard at Kersiebank Avenue resigned.

The spokesperson added: “In accordance with council criteria the Central Avenue SCP point was surveyed and no longer met the criteria so the SCP patroller at Central Avenue was re-located to the point at Kersiebank Avenue.”