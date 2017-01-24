Prestigious award for the John Muir Way

The John Muir Way has officially been recognised as one of Scotland’s Great Trails.

The 134-mile route – which stretches across Scotland’s heartland running between Helensburgh in the west and Muir’s birthplace in Dunbar on the east coast and runs through Falkirk – joins other world famous paths which have been honoured with the prestigious award.

The John Muir Way is the 28th long distance route to be given the accolade by Scottish Natural Heritage. Since its launch in April 2014, which marked the centenary year of the Scots-born conservationist’s death, the route has fulfilled the key criteria to earn the highly sought after status.

The John Muir Way takes in castles, historic towns and villages, stunning coastal scenery as well as Scotland’s first national park, Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, and has already attracted both walkers and cyclists from as far afield as the US, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Keith Geddes, chairman of the Central Scotland Green Network Trust and the visionary behind the route, said: “The John Muir Way is an important part of honouring the work of John Muir as a renowned conservationist.

“There is a growing understanding in Scotland of Muir’s significance throughout the world and the award of ‘Scotland’s Great Trail’ status will help to further raise awareness of both Muir and the route.”

Councillor Adrian Mahoney, Falkirk Council’s spokesman for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “I’m delighted that the John Muir Way has been named as one of Scotland’s Great Trails. It has put part of our award-winning paths network on the map and encouraged new people to visit Falkirk district.

“Falkirk Council played a big part in planning the route in this area and we were keen to lead walkers past some of our key visitor attractions. Locally, the trail passes by Blackness Castle, the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, Kinneil House and Museum, the Union Canal, Callendar House and Park, The Falkirk Wheel and stretches of the Roman Antonine Wall.

“And, of course, just off the trail is the magnificent Helix Park and the wonderful Kelpies.”