Praise for staff in rescue of care home residents

The owners of a care home which was badly damaged in a fire earlier this week have paid tribute to their staff.

Over 50 vulnerable and elderly residents were brought to safety by staff and passers-by when Forth Bay Nursing Home in Kincardine went on fire shortly after 3pm on Monday.

At the height of the blaze over 60 firefighters tackled the flame with nine appliances and two aerial platforms in attendance.

The fire was eventually extinguished around 6pm althought fire crews were in attendance until the following day.

A spokesperson for the home said: “We can confirm that every resident was safely evacuated and, working closely with social services and other professional bodies, we have arranged alternative temporary accommodation in other homes in the local area for everyone.

“We would like to thank our dedicated staff team for their brilliant work in carrying out the evacuation so professionally. The health and wellbeing of residents is always our number one priority, and the staff team acted diligently to follow the correct procedure.

“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the fire service for their prompt response, and to the local community for their wonderful offers of help. The fire service is determining the cause of the fire which we believe started on an adjoining property.”

The majority of residents were taken on Monday evening to newly built Napier House care home in Glenrothes.