Postman delivers new career

A postman has put his stamp on the wedding industry by winning a top award only six months after setting up his business.

Danny Sweeney took a two year sabbatical to fulfil his dream of becoming a full-time piper.

Danny Sweeney - Piper Dan from Stenhousemuir

The 43-year-old from Stenhousemuir launched Piper Dan in October last year.

Since then he has been in demand for wedding and corporate events with his diary already filling up for 2017.

He was shortlisted in the Best Entertainment category at the recent Scottish Wedding Awards – and delighted to win.

He said: “I went along just to make some connections and I couldn’t believe it when I was called up on stage to get the award. Deciding to go full-time took a number of years to do - I’d actually gone to Business Gateway three years ago with my idea – but it wasn’t until I had to starting knocking back gigs due to my postal work commitments that I decided to give it a go full-time.”

Danny bought his first chanter aged 11 and won his first piping competition three years later.