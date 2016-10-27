Stirling set to stake a claim for Skinflats

Proposals in the UK Parliament Constituencies Review for 2018 are looking to place the village of Skinflats in a new Stirling South constituency.

Details of the review were published by the Boundary Commission for Scotland last week, which has produced plans for 53 constituencies in Scotland instead of the current 59.

The proposals set out a single Falkirk constituency which would have 73,839 electors and include most of the existing wards in the Falkirk Council area. There would be a change to the Grangemouth area which would have the effect of removing Skinflats from the proposed new Falkirk Constituency and placing it in the Stirling South constituency, which would have 71,150 electors.

These initial suggestions will now go out for consultation for 12 weeks up until January 11, 2017, before a final decision is made.

Elected members will be discussing the matter at the December meeting of Falkirk Council.

A public hearing will also take place in Edinburgh on Wednesday, December 7 at the Apex Hotel, in Waterloo Place and will focus on a number of areas including Falkirk.

Visit www.bcs2018.org.uk or www.bcomm-scotland.independent.gov.uk or call 0131 244 2001 for more.