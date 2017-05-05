Local Elections: Latest results

The latest results for Falkirk Council local elections are in and there will a Conservative councillor in Denny and Banknock.
Paul Garner (SNP) and Jim Blackwood (Labour) retained their seats, while Nigel Harris (Conservative), the husband of MSP Alison Harris, and Fiona Collie (SNP) also earned the right to sit on Falkirk Council.
Sitting Councillor Brian McCabe was voted out.
Ward 3 Denny and Banknock:
Paul Garner (SNP) 1664
Jim Blackwood (LAB) 965
Nigel Harris (CON) 916
Fiona Collie (SNP) 884
Brian McCabe (IND) 687
Alexander Waddell (IND) 522
Khalid Hamid (LAB) 314
Anne Montgomery (IND) 231
Cheryl Brind (Green) 119
Sean Mellon (SOL) 19
In ward 2 Grangemouth David Balfour (SNP), Allyson Black (Labour) and Robert Spears all retained their places in Falkirk Council.
Ward 2 Grangemouth:
David Balfour (SNP) 1510
Allyson Black (LAB) 1301
James Bundy (CON) 1030
Robert Spears (IND) 980
Margaret-Anne Milne (SNP) 676
Judith McLaughlin (GRN) 107
Earlier today SNP candidate Ann Ritche captured the most votes in Ward 1 to retain her seat, with David Aitchison (Labour) and Lynn Munro (Conservative) also gaining enough votes to be elected to the council.
Ward 1 Bo’ness and Blackness:
Ann Ritchie (SNP) 1510
Lynn Munro (Con) 1412
David Aitchison (Lab) 1106
Alan Gilbert (SNP) 761
Mari-Ellena Corvi (Green) 312
Michael Burnett (Lab) 298