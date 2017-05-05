Local Elections: Latest results

The latest results for Falkirk Council local elections are in and there will a Conservative councillor in Denny and Banknock.

Paul Garner (SNP) and Jim Blackwood (Labour) retained their seats, while Nigel Harris (Conservative), the husband of MSP Alison Harris, and Fiona Collie (SNP) also earned the right to sit on Falkirk Council.

Sitting Councillor Brian McCabe was voted out.

Ward 3 Denny and Banknock:

Paul Garner (SNP) 1664

Jim Blackwood (LAB) 965

Nigel Harris (CON) 916

Fiona Collie (SNP) 884

Brian McCabe (IND) 687

Alexander Waddell (IND) 522

Khalid Hamid (LAB) 314

Anne Montgomery (IND) 231

Cheryl Brind (Green) 119

Sean Mellon (SOL) 19

In ward 2 Grangemouth David Balfour (SNP), Allyson Black (Labour) and Robert Spears all retained their places in Falkirk Council.

Ward 2 Grangemouth:

David Balfour (SNP) 1510

Allyson Black (LAB) 1301

James Bundy (CON) 1030

Robert Spears (IND) 980

Margaret-Anne Milne (SNP) 676

Judith McLaughlin (GRN) 107

Earlier today SNP candidate Ann Ritche captured the most votes in Ward 1 to retain her seat, with David Aitchison (Labour) and Lynn Munro (Conservative) also gaining enough votes to be elected to the council.

Ward 1 Bo’ness and Blackness:

Ann Ritchie (SNP) 1510

Lynn Munro (Con) 1412

David Aitchison (Lab) 1106

Alan Gilbert (SNP) 761

Mari-Ellena Corvi (Green) 312

Michael Burnett (Lab) 298