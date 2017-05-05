Local Elections: First results are in

The first results of Falkirk Council local elections are now in and it is a victory for the SNP in Bo’ness and Blackness.

SNP candidate Ann Ritche caputred the most votes in Ward 1 to retain her seat, with David Aitchison (Labour) and Lynn Munro (Conservative) also gaining enough votes to be elected to the council.

Here are the candidates in order of the votes they recieved:

Ann Ritchie (SNP) 1510

Lynn Munro (Con) 1412

David Aitchison (Lab) 1106

Alan Gilbert (SNP) 761

Mari-Ellena Corvi (Green) 312

Michael Burnett (Lab) 298