Labour forced to withdraw election leaflets

Labour has been forced to withdraw election leaflets for one of its candidates for the council election following complaints of false claims.

Denny candidate Khalid Hamid included a picture of members of the Denny 50+ Group in the leaflet with a quote from two women saying, “He gets our vote!”

The quote added: “We’ve known Hamid for 15 years. He knows the local area and people and will be a strong voice for Denny on the council.”

One of the women the quote purports to be from, resident Audrey Hind, claims the quote is misleading as she did not agree to put her name to it.

She said: “I’m very angry about this. I don’t know this man so I haven’t known him for 15 years.

“I keep my vote to myself, but this looks like I will be supporting Labour. It’s misleading people.”

Falkirk Labour say there was a misunderstanding with who signed the permission form at the Denny 50+ Group meeting and the leaflets have now been withdrawn.

A spokesperson said: “The misunderstanding was dealt with when it came to light. We have spoken to the people involved and have resolved the situation.”