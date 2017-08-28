Help and support for veterans through new initiative

A new initiative is now available to provide help and support for armed forces veterans.

Entitled Falkirk Veterans, the project is the brainchild of Margaret Brown and Alexander Hornall and started running back in July.

It features a weekly drop-in centre based at the Royal British Legion in Dundas Street, Grangemouth, from 11am to 2pm every Thursday for any veterans who feel isolated, need some confidential help or just need some squaddie banter and some light bites.

There is also the Falkirk Veterans Breakfast Club, which takes place on the second Sunday and last Saturday of every month in the Graeme Hotel, Grahams Road, Falkirk from 10am.

The Garden Club, which takes place in the walled garden of Callander Park, is a quiet space for veterans to relax and plant flowers and vegetables.

Going forward it is hoped Falkirk Veterans will be able to provide free days out for families and other events throughout the year.

Margaret said: “Setting up support agencies and services, and expecting veterans to go to them, has long been the normal practice. Since Falkirk Veterans is run by veterans we understand all too well the problems that service can cause and we are in association with a few agencies who can help.”