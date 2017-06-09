Get me to the polling booth on time says bride

Bride Lauren Johnstone left one man waiting while she voted for another.

The SNP supporter stopped off on her way to her wedding yesterday at the Three Kings in Shieldhill, near Falkirk, to cast her vote for John McNally.

Mr McNally was at the polling station in Shieldhill Welfare Hall to greet the bride-to-be and her father, wishing her well for her big day.

The bride – in a glamorous full-length gown – then left for her important date with her husband-to-be, Gareth Hammond.

Speaking shortly before his victory was announced in the Falkirk constituency, Mr McNally said: “I was stunned when she arrived in her wedding finery but delighted that she took the time to vote for me.

“I thanked her and wished her well on her big day. I’m sure the wedding was arranged long before the General Election was announced but it’s great that she took the time to cast her vote.”

After Lauren’s trip to the polling station was revealed on social media it quickly went viral – even First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted about the voting bride.

Mr McNally was returned for a second term at Westminster with almost 39 per cent share of the vote (20,952).

Beaten into second place was Labour’s Craig Martin on 16,029 (29.8 per cent), closely followed by Conservative Callum Laidlaw with 14,088 (26.2 per cent).

Other votes were: Austin Reid (Liberal Democrats) 1120 (2.1 per cent); Debra Pickering (Greens) 908 (1.7 per cent); and Stuart Martin (UKIP) 712 (1.3 per cent).