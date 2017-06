The polls have closed and the count is underway for the Falkirk constituency in the 2017 General Election.

The SNP’s John McNally is hoping for a second term at Westminster after first being elected two years ago.

Providing the opposition are Labour’s Craig Martin, Callum Laidlaw (Conservative), Austin Reid (Lib Dem), Debra Pickering (Greens) and Stuart Martin (UKIP).

The result is expected to be announced around 2am.