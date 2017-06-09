General Election: Bride pops in to vote before wedding

Bride Lauren Johnstone left one man waiting while she voted for another.

The SNP supporter stopped off on her way to her wedding today at the Three Kings in Shieldhill, near Falkirk, to cast her vote for John McNally.

Mr McNally was at the polling station in Shieldhill Welfare Hall to greet the bride-to-be and her father, wishing her well for her big day.

The bride – in a glamorous full-length gown – then left to meet her husband-to-be.

Mr McNally said: “I was stunned when she arrived in her wedding finery but delighted that she took the time to vote.”

The SNP candidate is hoping to be returned in the Falkirk constituency for a second term at Westminster.

Other candidates are: Callum Laidlaw (Conservative), Craig Martin (Labour), Stuart Martin (UKIP), Debra Pickering (Green) and Austin Reid (Liberal Democrats).