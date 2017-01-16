Bid to honour naval heroes

Bonnybridge Heritage has launched a bid to site a completely new war memorial in the town, in honour of RoyalNavy and Merchant Navy men who died serving their country during the world wars.

The organisation believes this would fill a conspicuous gap in the way the area remembers its war dead, while giving new generations an insight into the sacrifice and often heroism of those involved in actions ranging from the U-Boat war in the Atlantic to the hazardous Russian convoys, in which Merchant Navy men risked their lives to bring vital war supplies to the embattled Soviet Union.

It would also give local families whose relatives perished in either of the world wars a permanent point of reference, and enable schools to learn about the often-overlooked naval aspects of the wars.

Full details of the plan have yet to be made public, but if the planning application is successful the memorial will be sited in Main Street.

The earliest the application will be considered is January 25.