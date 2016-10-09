Polio campaign gets growing across town

The Rotary Club of Falkirk and Falkirk Delivers teamed up this week to plant thousands of bulbs to help eradicate polio.

Volunteers took to the streets on Tuesday and Wednesday to plant crocuses at the last site of the floral clock in West Bridge Street and in the grass slope behind the bus stop in Upper Newmarket Street.

The scheme is part of Rotary’s 27-year mission to eradicate the crippling childhood disease of polio.

With eradication now closer than ever, Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland’s latest campaign, Purple 4 Polio, is designed to unite communities to engage in activities as part of the final push to eradicate polio.

Sarah McKenzie, Falkirk Delivers assistant manager, said: “We were approached by Keep Scotland Beautiful and asked if we could help with the Purple 4 Polio campaign. We were delighted the Rotary Club of Falkirk already had started work in other areas to promote this campaign and we worked in partnership with it, Falkirk Council and Falkirk Trinity Church to gain permission for planting 10,000 crocus bulbs in Newmarket Street and the floral clock in West Bridge Street.

“We have already started the process of selecting other areas within the town centre where work like this will be carried out and we hope by spring 2017 the town centre will be awash with colour.”