Police search continues for missing man

Police have been continuing their search for a 70-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a fortnight.

George Stevenson was last seen in the High Station Road area of Falkirk at around 11pm on Friday, February 10.

George Stevenson, who has been missing since February 10

Since then, he has failed to return to his home in Glenfuir Court or make contact with family or friends.

Local officers and CID have conducted extensive enquiries to trace the pensioner, while the Police Scotland Marine Unit and helicopter have also launched searches in local canals and waterways.

Since his last reported sighting over 300 homes have been visited with officers speaking to more than 400 people and further inquiries have revealed that he may have walked along Gartcows Road in Falkirk around 11.20pm on the night he disappeared.

Officers are now eager to speak to anyone who may have been in the Gartcows Road who may have seen him or spoken with him.

Detective Inspector Jim Thomson of Falkirk CID said: “George was a man of routine and that routine has been broken. He is well known in the Camelon area and visits his local shop for a newspaper and uses the bookies.

“He is born and bred in the area and has never travelled much outwith it, previously worked in the area and all his friends are from here.

“People here know him, they may have seen him on that night, before or after. They might have spoken to him and don’t think what they know is important, but please come forward and let us and his family determine if it is.”

A media and poster appeal has also been launched across all Police Scotland channels.

Mr Stevenson is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with thinning hair on top and longer hair at the back and sides.

He is believed to be wearing a green tammy hat, black jacket, long cardigan, blue and white checked shirt, black jeans and khaki-coloured trainers. Anyone with information regarding Mr Stevenson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

DI Thomson added: “I would like to thank everyone who has participated in the search for George, however, it is imperative that we trace his whereabouts as soon as possible.”