Police blitz on ‘antisocial’ drivers at Falkirk Wheel car park

Drivers using after-market exhausts in the Falkirk Wheel car park were hit by prohibition orders during a targeted police operation on Thursday.

The exercise followed complaints about the racket caused by vehicles using souped-up (“after market”) exhausts in the car park, and led to five delayed and one immediate prohibitions being slapped on drivers

The police were acting in tandem with Police and Driver Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) officers

They also issued one conditional fixed penalty fine for illegal tinted windows, five vehicle rectification notices covering 20 different offences, and one driver was also reported for defective tyres.

A police spokesperson said: “Drivers are reminded that they have responsibility for both the safe and roadworthy condition of their vehicle and their manner of driving.”