Police appeal in hunt for missing woman

Police are appealing for help in their effort to trace a missing woman who has links to the Falkirk area.

Donna Wood, 31, was last seen at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, September 14, at an address in Hilton Road, Rosyth.

She has not been in contact with friends or family since and police are concerned for her welfare.

Police have been concentrating their search on the Rosyth area until now, but Forth Valley Police say she has a connection with Falkirk and have urged anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to phone 101 immediately.

Donna is 5 ft 7 ins tall, of slim to medium build with shoulder length brown hair, green eyes and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, blue jeans and leather ankle boots.

Inspector Ian Stephen of Cowdenbeath police station said: “I appeal to anyone who recognises her description to come forward and, in addition, I appeal directly to Donna to please get in touch so we can establish that you are all right.”