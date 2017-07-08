Police appeal - ‘Help us find Arnold’

Police Scotland have today repeated their urgent appeal for any information about the whereabouts of missing Bo’ness man Arnold Mouat.

They’ve asked people to check their gardens, garages and outhouses for any signs of them issing 64-year-old.

He was last seen at an address in Panbrae Road, Bo’ness, around 11.30pm on Thursday, and hasn’t been seen since he left the property at some point during the night,

Police have repeated that they are very concerned for Arnold’s welfare and are eager to trace him as soon as possible.

He is white with a tanned complexion, 6ft6 3ins tall and has dark receding hair.

He is believed to be wearing distinctive blue running trainers.

Arnold is an avid walker and officers believe he may visit the Bo’ness Foreshore, West Lothian Golf Club or various canal paths in the local area.

In addition, he may travel to other parks in the area such as Beecraigs or Callendar Park, and may also go to Linlithgow or South Queensferry.

Inspector John Kellett at Falkirk Police Station said: “Arnold has now been missing for some time and we are growing very concerned for his welfare. It is crucial that we trace him as soon as possible.

“I would ask those in both the Bo’ness area, and the wider areas of Forth Valley and West Lothian, to think if they have seen a man matching Arnold’s description.

“If they have done so, please contact police as soon as possible.

“I would also appeal to Arnold to get in touch with either his family or police to let us know his whereabouts.”

Those with information can contact officers at Falkirk Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 1022 of July 7.