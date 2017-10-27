Police appeal for help in hunt for missing girl Chelsea, 16

A Blanefield. Stirlingshire teenager who has been missing since Tuesday may have headed to Stenhousemuir - or even Aberdeen - say police.

Chelsea Young (16) was last seen at around 10pm on October 24 at an address in Glasgow Road, near Blanefield, and was found to be missing next morning - and has not been seen since.

She has long blonde hair and clothing she is thought to have been wearing include a blue bleached, torn-looking denim jacket and a black crop top.

She has links to central Scotland areas including Bearsden and Stenhousemuir - although she may have travelled as far as Aberdeen.

A police spokesman said: “We are keen to trace Chelsea’s whereabouts, and we would ask Chelsea to get in touch with officers to let us know she is safe and well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Stirling Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 0558 of October 25.