Plug is pulled on car wash proposal

Plans to create a car wash and valet centre went down the drain after the objections of residents were upheld.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council’s planning committee members agreed with officers’ recommendations to refuse the application by Wash and Valet North Ltd to erect a car wash, complete with shelter, a 2.2-metre high acoustic fence and a three-metre high polycarbonate screen, on land to the south-east of Tannery Garage, in Grangemouth Road, Falkirk.

It was felt the introduction of the car wash would be incompatible with the “established residential character and amenity of the area” and have an adverse impact on residents of Midthorn Crescent.