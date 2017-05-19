Plea for school traffic ban

Calls have been made to ban traffic from outside of school grounds during peak times in Bo’ness.

MSP for the area Angus MacDonald has written to Falkirk Council’s chief executive Mary Pitcaithly asking her to bring the proposal to the attention of the new administration when it is formed.

He said parents have raised concern over traffic and this would “massively increase” the safety of the children going to school.

The call comes after a similar idea was trialled in Haddington in 2014 which was made permanent following positive feedback from the schools, parents, pupils and police.

Exclusion zones were enforced around three primaries from 8.30 to 9.30am and 3pm to 4pm from Monday to Thursday and 8.30am to 9.30am and 11.45am to 12.45pm on Friday.

Now the MSP wants it to be looked at being implemented in Bo’ness.

Mr MacDonald said: “For the minor inconvenience this traffic ban would cause parents, it would make life easier for those living near the school and, more importantly, it would increase the safety of children in the area massively.

“Many parents in my constituency have long had concerns about the amount of cars that flood the streets around schools at drop off and pick up time, with many parents believing it is only a matter of time before there is an injury or worse.”

This week Falkirk Council encouraged parents and pupils to walk to school as part of national Walk to School Week. Every primary across the area took part to help improve levels of health, fitness and the local environment.