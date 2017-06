A proposal to convert existing office accommodation into four flats with a common close entrance was given the go ahead by Falkirk Council.

Jim Toner’s application to create the flats at Suite 1 to 4 Gemini House, 2 Lint Riggs, Falkirk, was lodged on April 3 and the planning department gave it listed building consent on June 8.

