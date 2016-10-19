Physio Kenny completes his toughest test

When he worked as Falkirk Football Club’s first-team physio, Kenny Cross was always pretty fit.

But the 46-year-old had to get ‘super fit’ when he decided to tackle the gruelling Rat Race Coast to Coast challenge for a good cause.

In fact, it took him nine months of training every weekend to get ready for the tough 105 mile endurance test that starts at Cawdor Castle in Nairn and finishes at The Isles of Glencoe Hotel.

To get from A to B involves running, cycling and kayaking via Inverness, Loch Ness, Glencoe, Fort Augustus, Fort William and Ben Nevis to travel from the North Sea coast to the Atlantic seaboard in just one day.

Kenny, was one of 266 competitors who lined up for this year’s event on September 12, and completed the course in a time of 11 hours and 45 minutes to take 34th place.

His marvellous effort, which left him “drained but very proud” in equal measure, has so far raised over £800 for National and Forth Valley Sands (Stillbirth Neonatal Death Charity).

Kenny and his wife Ruth’s son, Aaron, was stillborn on June 12, 2002 and Ruth has been a befriender and committee member of Forth Valley Sands for some years supporting a cause close to both their hearts.

The couple now run their own physiotherapy and sports massage clinic in Laurieston.

Kenny admitted: “It was nine months of hard work preparing, but although I was sore and tired at the end, really pleased to beat the 12 hour barrier and my £500 target.”