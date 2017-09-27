Pharmacy team are stars

Staff at a Kincardine pharmacy were praised by bosses for their response when a fire badly damaged a care home in the village.

On August 21, over 50 elderly and vulnerable residents in Forth Bay Nursing Home had to be evacuated after a blaze broke out.

The residents were cared for in the local community centre until alternative accommodation could be found for them. After the local GP surgery printed off repeat prescriptions staff at Well Pharmacy worked late to ensure all the residents were able to receive their medication on the day of the fire.

Dominic Hegan from the senior management team at Well Pharmacy headquarters presented the staff – pharmacists Haris Akhtar, Forrest Anderson, and Yvonne Williams, accuracy checking technician Marion Miller and pharmacy assistants Robyn Campbell, Gemma Martin and Dawn Ritchie with the company’s Silver Star award which recognises outstanding service to the local community, including life-saving actions.