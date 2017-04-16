Pharmacies first call for more people

A initiative to allow local pharmacies to offer free treatment for UTI’s and impetigo has proved popular.

The scheme, launched last March, enables all Forth Valley pharmacies to provide a short course of antibiotics for urine infections and a treatment for impetigo, a common skin infection with causes blisters and sores, with no need to see a doctor.

Over the last year, over 3500 people have used the service.

Most consultations were for urinary tract infections (79 per cent) followed by impetigo (12 per cent). The rest came from a scheme which enables pharmacists to prescribe treatment for patients with COPD, a common respiratory condition.

There are now plans to extend the programme to cover other conditions including conjunctivitis, nail infections and infected insect bites.