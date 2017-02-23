Pets of the Week: Indiana and Jones

A pair of pals are looking for a place to call their own so they can leave West Calder Dogs Trust in the dust and head off on new adventures.

Indiana (9) and Jones (8) might be middle aged mutts but the inseparable duo, who have lived their whole life together, but that doesn’t stop them exploring the great outdoors and they won’t need their new owner to crack the whip to get them up when it’s time for walkies.

If you can provide a home for Indiana and Jones contact the Dogs Trust on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.