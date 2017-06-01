Peter leaves a music legacy entertaining the district

A popular amateur musician died in Strathcarron Hospice on Monday evening.

Peter McQuade (80), who was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2015 for his charity work, played his accordion to entertain in old folks’ clubs and homes, disabled groups and other organisations across the district.

Married to Jean for over 57 years, the couple lived in Grangemouth, and had three children – Brian, Gordon and Dianne, and seven grandchildren, Joe, Barry, Eilidh, Euan, Erin, Kyle and Logan.

Originally from Camelon, he received the Rotary Club of Falkirk Community Achievement Award for his charitable work.

His family said: “Peter was a well-known face across the Forth Valley area and for many years brought joy, happiness and laughter to a great many people.

“We are all very proud of what he did to help others and what he achieved culminating in his award of the British Empire Medal from the Queen for services to the community. We know he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

His funeral service takes place this Saturday at 10am in Cuthell’s funeral parlour, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.