Pet warning after possible rat poison discovery

A Falkirk vet practice has issued a warning to dog owners to be on their guard for unusual substances following the discovery of what may have been rat poisoning on a canal tow path.

Grahams Road Vets received a report of what looked like rat poison which had been seen scattered on pavements near the Tesco supermarket in Redding and the practice has posted a warning to pet owners on its Facebook page.

Vet David Reed who owns the practice said “Dog owners should be extremely wary if they see any unusual substances and they should make sure they do not let their dogs eat anything that is suspicious looking.

“If they are too late to stop them they should phone their vet for advice immediately. We have various treatments for pets that have eaten particular substances but the main thing is to phone for advice as soon as possible.

“If they can they should also take a photograph of what has been taken or bring a sample to us so that we know exactly what we are dealing with.

“Pet owners should always be vigilant to ensure their animals don’t take anything untoward but in light of the latest reported incident they should be particularly wary.”