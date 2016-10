A quartet of canines currently calling West Calder Dogs Trust home are all looking for new digs.

The four German shepherds, Zena (6), Tess (3), Dexter (2) and Ozzy (1) all have their own unique personalities, but they all need a new home with loving families to help bring out the best in them. They would all benefit from households that have a lot of space to explore, where they will not be disturbed by visitors all day.

Call 0300 303 0292 if you are interested in rehoming any of the Fab Four.