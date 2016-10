One-and-a-half-year-old Staffie/collie cross Phoenix hopes to rise from the ashes of his previous life and start afresh with a new owner.

Currently biding at the Dogs Trust in West Calder, Phoenix is a friendly, bouncy boy who loves to get out and about to exercise.

He is looking for an active home with owners who have had Staffie types before. Call 01506 873459 for more information.