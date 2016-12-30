Pet of the Week: Matt and Luke

Dynamic duo Luke, pictured above, and Matt are not looking to know when they will be famous, just when they will be able to move into a loving home.

The two guinea pigs were placed in the care of experts at West Lothian after their owner could no longer look after them.

They are looking for a patient and understanding owner who is willing to handle them daily and help build their confidence.

They are both very nervous at the moment, so would be better suited for a family without children. If you can offer Luke and Matt a home get in touch with the centre on 03000 999 999.